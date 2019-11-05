Senate rejects NDDC nominee, confirms Odubu as Chair

ADVERTISEMENT

Senate has confirmed the nominees of President Muhammadu Buhari for the Board of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), with Dr Pius Odubu as the chairman, Bernard O. Okumagba as Managing director and 13 other members.

One of the nominees, Dr. Joy Yimebe Nunieh, the representative of Delta State was not confirmed for failure to appear before Senate committee on Niger Delta for screening.

At the plenary on Tuesday, the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, promised to communicate result of the senate confirmation to President Muhammadu Buhari in few days to come.

Earlier, the chairman, Senate Committee on Niger Delta, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, said the committee was satisfied with the requirements of all the nominees screened with the exception of Dr. Joy Yimebe Nunieh, who didn’t appeare before them.

