Senate rejects N23bn N/Delta Ministry budget proposal

By Hamisu Kabir Matazu Published Date

The Senate Committee on Niger Delta yesterday rejected the 2020 capital budget of N23bn for the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs.

The committee cited non-completion of projects in the region.

The committee’s chairman, Peter Nwaoboshi, who spoke when the Minister of the Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, appeared to defend the 2020 budget of the ministry, said it was discovered during an oversight function that so many projects were abandoned across the nine Niger Delta states.

“I dare to say that there is no state or local government where there are no abandoned projects in the Niger Delta and we cannot continue like that.

“With all the abandoned projects in the Niger Delta and we are talking about new projects; these new projects are designed to fail,” the senator declared.

