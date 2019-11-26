Senate reintroduces bill to establish North West Development Commission

ADVERTISEMENT

The Senate has reintroduced the bill seeking to establish the North West Development Commission (NWDC).

The bill titled, “North West Development Commission (Establishment, etc) Bill, 2018 (SB. 712)” was sponsored by Senator Barau Jibrin (APC, Kano North)

ADVERTISEMENT

The bill was one of the 12 bills read for the first time at Tuesday’s plenary.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

The bill was passed by the 8th Senate but failed to receive presidential assent, our reporter learnt.

The bill which was reintroduced will bring to four the number of bills on establishment of development commissions before the Senate.

Last week, the North Central Development Commission bill, sponsored by Senator Musa, Mohammed Sani (APC, Niger East) was read at the plenary and had passed first reading.

Also, two weeks ago, the South West Development Commission bill, sponsored by Senator Ibikunle Amosun also passed first reading at Senate’s plenary.

Ibikunle Amosun (Ogun Central, APC) who sponsored the bill, said it is for the development of the South West region.

He said that the bill was not brought because similar agencies were created in South-South and North East.

Three weeks ago, the Senate also re-introduced a bill seeking to establish the South East Development Commission (SEDC).

Related

Download Daily Trust News App