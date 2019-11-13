  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Senate reintroduces bill seeking anti-hate speech agency
ADVERTISEMENT

Senate reintroduces bill seeking anti-hate speech agency

By Hamisu Kabir Matazu Published Date

The Senate yesterday reintroduced a bill to check the spread of hate speech in Nigeria.

The bill, entitled “National Commission for the Prohibition of Hate Speech” passed first reading.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bill was sponsored by Senator Abdullahi Yahaya Sabi (APC, Niger North).

Dear Readers,

Kindly take one minute (1) of your time to fill out this short question.

This questionnaire is designed to sample readers' opinions regarding what the feel about Daily Trust newspaper advertisement; it is not intended to used for any purpose other than to improve the quality of our newspapers. Any information provided will therefore be treated as confidential.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.