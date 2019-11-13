Senate reintroduces bill seeking anti-hate speech agency

The Senate yesterday reintroduced a bill to check the spread of hate speech in Nigeria.

The bill, entitled “National Commission for the Prohibition of Hate Speech” passed first reading.

The bill was sponsored by Senator Abdullahi Yahaya Sabi (APC, Niger North).

Related

Dear Readers,

Kindly take one minute (1) of your time to fill out this short question.

This questionnaire is designed to sample readers' opinions regarding what the feel about Daily Trust newspaper advertisement; it is not intended to used for any purpose other than to improve the quality of our newspapers. Any information provided will therefore be treated as confidential.