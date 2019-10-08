Senate receives committee’s report on alleged assault by Senator Abbo

ADVERTISEMENT

The Senate’s Ad-Hoc Committee investigating a case of assault against Senator Elisha Abbo on Tuesday submitted its report to the upper chamber.

The report was presented during the plenary by Chairman of the Ad-Hoc committee, Senator Sam Egwu (PDP, Ebonyi North).

The Senate had on July 3, 2019 set up a committee to investigate Senator Abbo (PDP, Adamawa North) for allegedly assaulting a lady at a sex toy shop in Abuja.

The lawmaker was seen in a video clip which was widely circulated online having an altercation with the lady in question.

Abbo allegedly assaulted the woman for taking side with the shop owner whom the lawmaker had accused of insulting him.

The incident reportedly happened on May 11, 2019 exactly one month before the 41-year-old lawmaker was sworn into the 9th Senate.

Meanwhile, 10 bills on Tuesday scaled first reading on the floor during plenary.

The bills are: Nuclear Safety and Radiation Protection Act (Repeal and Reenactment) Bill, 2011, sponsored by Sen. Ajayi Boroffice (APC, Ondo North); Federal University Gusau Bill, 2019, sponsored by Sen. Sahabi Alhaji Ya’u (PDP, Zamfara North); Federal University of Medicine and Medical Sciences, Abeokuta Ogun State Bill, 2019, sponsored by Sen. Ibikunle Amosun (APC, Ogun Central); NDDC Act (Amendment) Bill, 2019, by Sen. Barinada Mpigi (PDP, Rivers South East); and Terrorism Prevention and Prohibition Bill, 2019, by Sen. Istifanus Gyang (Plateau North).

Others are: Nigeria Metallurgical Industry Bill, 2019, sponsored by Sen. Theordore Orji (PDP, Abia Central); Federal Polytechnic Orogun Delta State Bill, 2019, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege (APC, Delta Central); Dormant Account Funds Management Bill, 2019, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege (APC, Delta Central); Social Assistance Bill, 2019, by Sen. Chimaroke Nnamani (APC, Enugu East); Federal Polytechnic Silame, Sokoto State Bill, 2019,by Sen. Aliyu Wamakko (APC, Sokoto North).

