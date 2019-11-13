Senate probes NIWA over N40bn abandoned Baro Port project

ADVERTISEMENT

The Senate yesterday directed its Committees on Marine Transport; Works and Public Procurement to probe the National Inland Waterways Authority over the abandoned Baro Port project in Niger State.

This followed the adoption of a motion by Senator Bima Muhammad and 22 others.

Bima alleged that N40bn had so far been expended on the various components of the Baro Port without achieving any significant progress towards utilisation of the port.

The Senate urged the Federal Government to make funds available to contractors handling the project to ensure its speedy completion, while tasking its panels to make adequate recommendations to facilitate its early completion.

It also called on the government to transfer the road project to the Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund for better funding and execution.

