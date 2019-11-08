Senate probes Kagara Dam project

ADVERTISEMENT

The Senate yesterday asked its Committee on Water Resources to investigate the delay in the execution of Kagara Dam and water treatment plant in Niger State. The project awarded 27 years ago, was to provide portable water and irrigation needs of people in Kagara and its environs covering approximately 1,000 hectares.

The Senate’s resolution followed a motion by Muhammed Sani Musa and 19 others senators.

Musa said the project was conceived and awarded by the Niger State Government to a Kano State-based company, WRECA, in 1992 at the cost of N199,222,596.

He said the Federal Government took over the project and renegotiated the contract for N2,219,746,244,75 in 2001.

He said in 2010, the Upper Niger River Basin Development Authority, which is the supervising agency, issued a revised estimated cost to the tune of N5,555,416,689.78 for the project completion.

