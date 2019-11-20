Senate probes Gencos, Discos over unsteady power supply

ADVERTISEMENT

The Senate yesterday mandated its Committee on Power to investigate the activities of power generating and distribution companies.

This was sequel to a motion by Senator Chukwuka Utazi who said beyond generation and transmission, the discos lacked the financial and technical capacities required, thereby resulting in their inability to pay for power which gencos delivered to the grid.

He said the power generating or installed capacity of Nigeria in relation to its population and the Gross Domestic Product could not place the country to compete favourably in terms of development with other nations.

The Senate urged the Federal Government to upgrade the transmission infrastructure of Nigeria’s power grid for a more efficient transmission of power.

