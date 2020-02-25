Senate probes banks for not remitting taxes on deposits, dividends

ADVERTISEMENT

The Senate yesterday directed its Committees on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions, to investigate alleged non-remittance of taxes on bank deposits and dividend payments.

It also asked the committees to report back within four weeks.

This followed the adoption of a motion by Senator Uche Ekwunife (PDP, Anambra).

Ekwunife said: “It has been discovered that the Central Security & Clearing System, CSCS and banks in Nigeria do not remit withholding tax on bank deposits and dividends to state government as and when due.

“Most state governments are unable to pay salaries and meet their financial obligations as a result of poor and dwindling revenue.

“Billions of naira are being held by banks either in form of under remittance or non remittance of withholding revenue.”

