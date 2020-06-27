Senate President refutes media report on alleged N-Power job slots

ADVERTISEMENT

The office of the Senate President has denied the media report alleging allocation of N-power job slots to the President of the Senate, Sen Ahmed Lawan and other members of the red chamber by the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management.

A statement signed and issued on Saturday by Ola Awoniyi, the Special Adviser to president of the Senate on media described the online publication as fake and malicious, urging the public to disregard it in totality.

According the the statement which read in parts, “The attention of the Office of the Senate President has been drawn to a publication purporting that the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management allocated N-Power recruitment slots to the Senate President and other lawmakers

“We hereby advise members of the public to totally disregard the fake and malicious publication in its entirety as regards the Senate President.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear our valued reader, we would like to hear your view about a membership club that we plan to launch. Kindly help us fill this survey.

“It should be noted that the fairytale only blandly and obliquely claimed that some lawmakers printed out application forms from the portal of the scheme but failed to provide any evidence that this was to fill its speculated allocated slots.

“We wish to stress that neither the Senate President nor this office has anything to do with the purported slots mischievously credited by the publication to the Senate President.

He urged the media to always strive to be factual in their reports and abide strictly by the ethics of journalism profession which requires hearing from all sides of the story before publishing accusations capable of damaging the reputation of public officials.

“Finally, we firmly restate that the story in reference is malicious and should be disregarded” the statement ended.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App