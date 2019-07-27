Senate president, others attend Kabiru Gaya’s son wedding in Sokoto

ADVERTISEMENT

The Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawal led some senators to attend the wedding fatiha of the son of Senator Kabiru Gaya which took place at the ancient city of Sokoto on Saturday.

Other dignitaries at the wedding were the federal government’s delegation led by the group Managing Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele kolo Kyari; the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadiq Abubakar and Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje as well as the deputy Governor of Sokoto state, Manir Dan’iya.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the entourage of the Senate President were Senators, Adamu Aliero, Kashim Shatima and Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko who doubled as a co-host.

ADVERTISEMENT

Daily Trust learnt that the guests came in ten chattered flights.

Speaking after the ceremony, Senator Gaya thanked the guest and prayed to Allah to take them back to their homes safely.

He particularly thanked President Muhammdu Buhari for sending a delegation, expressing optimism that he would lead Nigeria out of its present challenges.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App