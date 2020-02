President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, at the wedding Fatiha of Mohammed Suleiman Danladi (Groom and brother to Senator Sani Musa) and Jamila Bello (Bride), which held at the Sultan Bello Mosque, Kaduna State, on Friday, January 31, 2020

