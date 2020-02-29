Senate President Lawan attends Emir of Bade’s daughters wedding +PHOTOS

ADVERTISEMENT

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, on Saturday, attended the wedding Fatiha of two daughters of the Emir of Bade, HRH Abubakar Umar Sulieman.

The Emir’s daughters whose hands were given out in marriage in accordance with Islamic rites are: Aisha Abubakar Umar who is betrothed to Mohammad Abubakar Usman, and Fatima Saleh Grema to Ali Alhaji Bakari.

According to Ezrel Tabiowo, Special Assistant (Press) to President of the Senate, the event was held at the Gashua Central Mosque in Bade Local Government Area of Yobe State.

He said many dignitaries, including traditional rulers from within and outside the state, graced the event as well.

The Senate President gave out one of the daughters of the Emir, Aisha Suleiman, during the course of the wedding ceremony.

Prayers were thereafter offered for the newly wedded couples.

