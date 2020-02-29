Breaking News
Senate President Lawan attends Emir of Bade’s daughters wedding +PHOTOS

By Joshua Odeyemi Published Date
President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan (right) with the Emir of Bade, HRH Abubakar Umar Suleiman, at the emir's palace in Gashua, Yobe State, on Saturday, February 29, 2020

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, on Saturday, attended the wedding Fatiha of two daughters of the Emir of Bade, HRH Abubakar Umar Sulieman.

The Emir’s daughters whose hands were given out in marriage in accordance with Islamic rites are: Aisha Abubakar Umar who is betrothed to Mohammad Abubakar Usman, and Fatima Saleh Grema to Ali Alhaji Bakari.

According to Ezrel Tabiowo, Special Assistant (Press) to President of the Senate, the event was held at the Gashua Central Mosque in Bade Local Government Area of Yobe State.

He said many dignitaries, including traditional rulers from within and outside the state, graced the event as well.

The Senate President gave out one of the daughters of the Emir, Aisha Suleiman, during the course of the wedding ceremony.

Prayers were thereafter offered for the newly wedded couples.

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan and the Emir of Bade, HRH Abubakar Umar Suleiman, during the wedding fatiha of the Emir’s daughters at the Gashua Central Mosque in Bade Local Government of Yobe State, on Saturday, February 29, 2020

 

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan and the Emir of Bade, HRH Abubakar Umar Suleiman, during the wedding fatiha of the Emir’s daughters at the Gashua Central Mosque in Bade Local Government of Yobe State, on Saturday, February 29, 2020

 

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, exiting Gashua Central Mosque in Bade Local Government of Yobe State, after the wedding fatiha of the Emir of Bade’s daughters on Saturday, February 29, 2020

