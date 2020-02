ADVERTISEMENT

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has felicitated with Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on the occasion of his 60th birthday.

Lawan, in a statement by his media aide, Ola Awoniyi, said El-Rufai’s life shows the importance of vision, focus, tenacity, wisdom and courage in leadership. He said those attributes had propelled him to the outstanding successes he has recorded in every role has played in public affairs.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App