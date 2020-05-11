Senate President expresses concern over Yobe mass deaths

ADVERTISEMENT

Senate President Ahmad Lawan yesterday expressed concern over the mass deaths recently reported in Yobe State.

Lawan, in a statement by his spokesman, Ola Awoniyi, urged the affected communities to cooperate with the state authorities in their efforts to unravel the mystery behind the mass deaths.

“The planned intervention by the state government is to determine whether the deaths were of natural cause or causes and to enable the authorities come up with the appropriate response to prevent any such future occurrences that are preventable.

“The intervention of the state government is most relevant now but for it to have a positive impact, the affected communities must give their unalloyed cooperation to the investigating authorities,” Lawan said.

He condoled with the families of those who have lost their loved ones and prayed for the repose of the departed.

He appealed for calm and cautioned the people of the state not to panic over the incidents, but to wait patiently for the state authorities to conclude their investigation and come up with an appropriate response.

