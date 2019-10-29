Senate president condoles with Bauchi over death of Balewa’s widow

ADVERTISEMENT

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has condoled with the Government and People of Bauchi State, particularly the family of Nigeria’s late Prime Minister, Tafawa Balewa, over the death of Hajiya Aishatu Jummai Balewa.

In a statement signed and issued by his special adviser on media, Ola Awoniyi, the Senate President said the death of the last surviving wife of Prime Minister Balewa has created a big vacuum in the family.

The Senate President said her motherly love will be greatly missed by her loved ones and all those whose lives she had impacted.

Lawan prayed that the Almighty Allah will comfort the family and grant the departed soul eternal bliss in Aljanah Firdaus.

