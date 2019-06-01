Senate Presidency: Set aside party affiliation for Ahmed Lawan, Kalu begs

ADVERTISEMENT

A former Governor of Abia state and Senator-elect, Abia North, Orji Kalu has advised returning and incoming Senators to jettison the party affiliation in supporting the candidature of the Senate Leader, Senator Ahmed Lawan as the Senate President of the incoming ninth Assembly.

Kalu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) also applauded Senator Peter Nwaboshi (PDP Delta North) for throwing his weight behind the candidacy of Senator Ahmed Lawan.

Nwaboshi had reportedly endorsed Lawan on Friday.

Kalu, who was quoted in a statement to be addressing a group of youth in Abuja, said Senator Nwaboshi’s decision to jettison party affiliation in endorsing Lawan was “a selfless and patriotic decision”.

The Senator-elect stressed that the decision of Nwaboshi was highly commendable and worthy of emulation.

According to him, with Lawan as Senate President, Nigerians would enjoy dividends of democracy.

He said: “I am indeed, happy that Senator Peter Nwaboshi of the PDP has openly declared his support for Senator Ahmed Lawan of the APC.

“Despite being a member of the PDP, Nwaboshi threw his weight behind a credible, matured and responsible candidate in the person of Lawan.

“The decision of Nwaboshi is a testament that the collective interest of Nigerians is paramount.

“All the senators, regardless of party affiliation, will work harmoniously to build a prosperous Nigeria.

“The 9th national assembly will work closely with other arms of government for the sake of national building.”

