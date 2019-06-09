Senate Presidency: PDP senators have shown maturity by supporting Lawan — Group

ADVERTISEMENT

The Senator Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan Media Support Group (SALMG) has commended senators-elect on the platform of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for throwing their weight behind the candidature of Senator Ahmad Lawan as president of the incoming Senate of the ninth National Assembly.

In a statement by its Coordinator, Abdul Danladi Abuh the group described the decision by majority of the PDP senators, including the immediate past deputy Senate president, Ike Ekweremadu as “an exhibition of maturity” by the opposition lawmakers.

The group said the PDP senators have by their decision to support Lawan, despite party difference demonstrated the traits of genuine elder statesmen “which demands the need for selfless disposition to personal ambitions towards engendering a polity that works for stability and in the interest of larger good.

“By their actions, the PDP senators of the ninth Senate have laid a solid foundation for a stable Senate. They have proven to be true leaders that are more interested in stability of the institution of the Senate in the interest of moving the country forward.”

It said Ekweremadu and other ranking senators have played a great role in stabilizing the polity since their elections into the Senate saying “they have again demonstrated their readiness to contribute to the growth of Nigeria’s democracy irrespective of personal ambitions.”

The group also called on the remaining aspirant in the race for Senate presidency, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume to emulate his colleagues adding that “Ndume as a respected senior lawmaker is expected to toe the line of other ranking senators towards ensuring the smooth take-off of the incoming Senate slated for Tuesday, June 11.

“It is never too late to do the right thing. As brothers from the Northeast, Ndume should look forward to playing a critical role in the success of the Lawan Senate. They should by now be working on creating legislation that would improve the general living conditions of people in their region and the country at large.

“We call on Ndume to consider stepping down for Lawan as a mark of respect for President Muhammadu Buhari and the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) which has since endorsed Lawan as preferred candidate for president of the 9th Senate.”

The group said as the most experienced lawmaker in the 9th National Assembly, Lawan will surely carry all his colleagues along, when he emerges president of the incoming Senate saying “With his wealth of experience in the minority and majority sides, Lawan will guarantee cohesion, fairness and teamwork in the conduct of all affairs of the 9th Senate.”

