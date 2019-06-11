Breaking News
Senate Presidency: How Buhari-anointed candidate defeated PDP-backed Ali Ndume

By Daily Trust Online
Sen Ahmed Lawan

Ahmed Lawan, the candidate anointed by President Muhammadu Buhari scored 79 votes to emerge the Senate President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

At the election, held after the inauguration of the 9th National Assembly, Peoples Democratic Party -backed Ali Ndume got 28 votes.

There were 107 senators-elect seated, as two senators were missing from Imo State as a result of unresolved issues.

Lawan is also the preferred candidate of the All Progressives Congress.

He was nominated by senator-elect Yayaha Abdullahi and seconded by Solomon Adeola Olamilekan both of whom are of the All Progressives Congress, APC, from Kebbi and Lagos States respectively.

