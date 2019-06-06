Senate Presidency: Group hails Goje over support for Lawan

ADVERTISEMENT

The Senator Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan Media Support Group (SALMG) has commended Senator Mohammed Danjuma Goje for stepping down from the Senate presidency race to support Senator Ahmad Lawan.

In a statement by its Coordinator, Abdul Danladi Abuh the group described Goje`s decision to step down as “a patriotic move in the interest of a stable and productive 9th Senate.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The group said Goje has proven to be a true statesman “that always put the interest of larger good ahead of selfish interest. He has demonstrated the courage of a true leader that is more interested in stability of the institution of the Senate.”

It said Goje as a ranking senator has played a great role in stabilising the polity since emerging senator in 2011 saying “He has again demonstrated his readiness to contribute to the growth of Nigeria’s democracy irrespective of personal ambition.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The group also called on the remaining aspirant in the race for Senate presidency, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume to emulate Goje adding that “Ndume as a respected senior lawmaker is expected to close ranks with Lawan and Goje towards ensuring the sole candidacy of Lawan during inauguration of the incoming Senate slated for Tuesday, June 11.

“As brothers from the Northeast, the three ranking senators have a role to play in using the institution of the Senate to create legislations that would improve the general living conditions of people in their region and the country at large.“

The statement further read “We call on Ndume to consider stepping down for Lawan as brothers and as a mark of respect for the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) which has since endorsed Lawan as its preferred candidate for president of the 9th Senate.”

“With his wealth of experience in the minority and majority sides, Lawan will guarantee cohesion, fairness and teamwork in the conduct of all affairs of the 9th Senate“, the group further added while describing Lawan as the most experienced lawmaker in the 9th National Assembly.

It also stated that Lawan will surely carry all his colleagues along, when he emerges president of the incoming Senate.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App