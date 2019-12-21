Senate passes N273bn FCT budget, goes on 7 weeks recess

ADVERTISEMENT

The Senate on Friday passed N273.255bn as 2020 budget for Federal Capital Territory and adjourned plenary till January 28, 2020.

This was the outcome of a special plenary held after suspending rule13 to allow sitting outside the plenary days of Tuesday – Thursdays.

The passage of the FCT budget was sequel to the consideration of a harmonized report of the Senate and House of Representatives Committees on Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Statutory Appropriation bill, 2020.

Presenting his report, the Chairman, Senate Committee on FCT, Abubakar Kyari, gave a breakdown of expenditure to include: N55,878,241,095 as personnel costs; N62,343,723,435 as overhead costs; bringing recurrent expenditure to a total of N118,221,964,530.

Kyari said the sum budgeted for capital expenditure in the 2020 fiscal year for the FCT is N160, 133,401,417.

The Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, said the FCT budget passed by the National Assembly was a responsibility they discharged to ensure full implementation of the budget.

He urged the Senate Committee on FCT to be steadfast and ensure that the budget passed was properly implemented.

Before the adjournment of plenary, Ahmad Lawan, named Senator Smart Adeyemi, as the Chairman, Senate Committee on Aviation to replace Dino Melaye.

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives has approved the N238.149 billion for 2020 for the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS).

The budget has N98.606 billion for personnel cost, N15.952 billion is for overhead cost while N123.590 is for capital projects.

