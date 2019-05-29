  1. Home
Senate passes N243bn FCT budget

By Musa Abdullahi Krishi Published Date

The Senate has passed the sum of N243.4 billion as the budget of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Administration for 2019.

The passage of the FCT budget followed the adoption of the second reading of the bill for the proposal sponsored by Senate Leader Ahmad Lawan (APC, Yobe).

A breakdown of the FCT budget showed that the sum of N130.7bn is for capital projects; 57.6bn for overhead cost, while N55bn is for personnel cost.

Although the budget was passed on May 28, the bill showed that it would commence from January 1 to December 31, 2019.

