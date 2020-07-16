Senate passes bills to establish FCE in Kaduna, 2 others

ADVERTISEMENT

The Senate, on Wednesday, passed a bill seeking to establish Federal College of Education, Giwa, Kaduna State.

The two other Bills passed were those seeking to establish Nigeria Maritime University, Okerenkoko in Delta State and the University of Technology, Auchi, Edo State.

The bills were passed after consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND.

While the bill seeking to establish the Nigeria Maritime University was sponsored by Senator James Manager (PDP – Delta South); the other two to establish the University of Technology, Auchi; and Federal College of Education, Giwa, were separately sponsored by Senators Francis Alimikhena (APC – Edo North); and Uba Sani (APC – Kaduna Central), respectively.

