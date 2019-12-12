Senate orders probe into DSS court invasion

ADVERTISEMENT

The Senate has on Thursday asked committee on National Security and Intelligence to investigate the court invasion by operatives of Department of State Security Service (DSS) on Friday.

The alleged invasion led to the re-arrest of Omoyele Sowore, the convener of #revolutionNow.

The motion was raised sequel to the point of Order 43 by Senator Bamidele Opeyemi, (Ekiti Central).

Leading his debate, Opeyemi said that the issue of court invasion is generating controversy in the country and cannot be ignored

“It is a very crucial issue of which we cannot pretend, as elected representatives of the people especially as chairman of the Senate committee on judiciary, human rights and legal matters, the reported alleged invasion of the courtroom by alleged officials of the Department of State Services is one issue that has raised a lot of concern in different quarters in Nigeria,” Bamidele said.

“The leadership and members of the judiciary are particularly concerned about this development. They believe, like the rest of us do, that the courtroom is meant to be a sanctuary.

“For us as a senate, we cannot begin to take position or analyse issues based on conclusion without facts that we consider incontrovertible.

“Yet, much as we cannot just jump into conclusion, is it also a fact that we cannot pretend not to know that Nigerians are not concerned about this development. I came under order 43 so I do not generate any controversy.”

In his ruling, the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan directed the committee on judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters to investigate the alleged invasion of the Federal High Court by the DSS operatives and report back in one week.

