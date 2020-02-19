Senate moves to establish Civil Defence Academy

ADVERTISEMENT

A bill seeking to establish Nigerian Civil Defence Academy on Wednesday passed second reading in the Senate.

The bill, sponsored by Senator Musa Mohammed Musa Sani (Niger East), showed that the academy shall be an institution of high-level manpower development, with a mandate to train Civil Defence Corps to acquire and attain the highest standards of professionalism.

Senator Musa said the proposed law for the establishment of the academy was a fall out of several internal security challenges facing the country.

“It has become apparent that efforts have to be made to develop the capacities of supportive security organs such as the Nigerian Civil Defence Corps, who are expected to, in conjunction with the Nigerian Police, provide internal security, and to attain the highest standards of professionalism,” he said.

Speaking to reporters after the plenary, the lawmaker said 70 percent of Civil Defense personnel have not gone through necessary training.

He said a poorly-trained officer would not be able to spot a danger even when given a rifle. “It is only by training that they can perform well,” he added.

Meanwhile, a bill for the establishment of the Federal University of Environment Technology, Ogoni scaled through second reading during today’s plenary.

Leading a debate, Senator Barinada Mpigi (Rivers South-East), the bill’s sponsor, said setting up the institution of higher learning in Ogoni, Rivers state would provide the manpower needed to tackle the environmental degradation in the area.

The bill was referred to the Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND to report in four weeks.

Also, a bill for the establishment of Police Academy Wudil, Kano as a degree-awarding institution sponsored by Senator Dauda Haliru Jika (Bauchi Central) also passed second reading on the floor of the Senate.

It was referred to the Committee on Police Affairs for further legislative work.

