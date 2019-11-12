Senate insists on passing 2020 budget by Nov 28

ADVERTISEMENT

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has insisted that the national assembly would ensure the passage of the 2020 appropriation bill of N10.33 trillion by November 28, 2019.

Lawan, who stated this during plenary on Tuesday, also called on the Committee on Appropriation to lay its reports before the Senate by November 26, 2019.

“It now behoves on the Committee on Appropriation to work very hard and ensure that the report is ready for laying by November 26, to pass the appropriation on 28th of November,” he said.

He commended all the committees for working hard to ensure that the budget worked within defined parameters.

President Muhammadu Buhari had while presenting the 2020 budget proposal to the joint session of the National Assembly sought the lawmakers’ consent to change the budget circle to January to December.

