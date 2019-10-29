Senate directs University of Maiduguri to halt increment in tuition fees

ADVERTISEMENT

The Senate, on Tuesday, directed the management of the University of Maiduguri to halt the increase in registration and tuition fees by the institution from N25,000 to N129,000.

The directive followed a motion by Sen. Abubukar Kyari (APC-Borno) on the increase of registration and tuition fees by the authorities of the university.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kyari, who brought the motion under the matter of urgent public importance, having cited order 42 and 52 of the Senate Rule, said that the new charges were worrisome.

He said that the increment was from 40 per cent to 400 per cent.

He said that the increment, if allowed to prevail, would force students, especially those from Borno to drop out of school.

This, he said, would make the affected students to become public nuisance, given the challenge of insurgency in the state.

Sen. Ibrahim Shekarau (APC-Kano), said that there was the need for the Federal Government via the National Universities Commission (NUC) to unify the payment of tuition by federal universities.

The senate, after an affirmative voice vote, mandated its committee on Tertiary Education and Tetfund to investigate the matter and report to plenary in two weeks.(NAN)

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App