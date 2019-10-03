Senate directs Military, Police to secure Nigeria’s waterways

ADVERTISEMENT

The Senate, on Thursday, charged security agencies to step up their surveillance on the Bonny-Port-Harcourt waterways.

According to a statement by Ezrel Tabiowo, Special Assistant (Press) to President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, the upper chamber gave the charge following a motion on piracy attacks on Bonny – Port-Harcourt waterways, which was sponsored by Senator Betty Apiafi (PDP, Rivers West).

ADVERTISEMENT

The Senate accordingly, also mandated the committee on works to ensure adequate funding in the 2020 budget for the completion of the Bonny – Port Harcourt waterways.

Senator Apiafi, in her motion, recalled how four boats were attacked on 26th September, 2019 by pirates, dispossessed the passengers of their property and even kidnapped some of them.

“This unprecedented challenge on the Bonny-Port-Harcourt waterways have put many travelers at risk, and almost on a daily basis, armed bandits kidnap commuters,” Senator Apiafi said.

According to her, the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLG) will soon commence its project along that route, adding that “this will increase traffic along the waterways and put more lives at risk”.

Senator Thompson George Sekibo (PDP, Rivers East), who seconded the motion, said the activities of sea pirates had led to the abduction, killing and rape of Nigerians using the waterways.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App