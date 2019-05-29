Senate demands reform of Almajiri system

ADVERTISEMENT

The Senate has called for the reform of the current model of the Almajiri education.

Senators said the provisions of the Universal Basic Education Act, 2004, which made formal education compulsory for school age children, should be adhered to.

They said the relevant government agencies should apply the laws as contained in sections 2, 3, 4 and 5 of the Act do sanction any school age child or their parents if found roaming the streets during school hours.

The resolutions followed the adoption of a motion by Senate Leader Ahmad Lawan ( APC Yobe), in commemoration of the Children’s Day.

In his motion, the Senate Leader said about 14 million Nigerian children were out of school, saying they could be potential security risk.

