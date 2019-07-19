Senate decries humanitarian crisis in N/East, seeks prompt release of funds

ADVERTISEMENT

The Senate yesterday decried the growing humanitarian crisis in the North East zone, urging the federal ministry of finance to release funds due to the North East Development Commission (NEDC).

The call followed a motion by Sen Ali Ndume (APC, Borno) on the humanitarian crisis in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states.

The Senate also urged the executive to submit to the National Assembly supplementary budget to meet the funding gap that is required to address the humanitarian crisis in the country.

It also resolved that a delegation to be led by the Senate President Ahmad Lawan to visit affected states to have first-hand information of the situation. Ndume told the Senate that the recent “escalated” attacks in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe by Boko Haram and ISWA have forced over 134,000 people to flee from their homes.

He said more than 7.1 million people need humanitarian assistance in the North East, 2.7 million need food and 1.1 million malnourished children need nutritional support in 2019.

Contributing, Sen Kabir Barkiya (APC, Katsina) lamented how armed bandits issued notice of attack to a village in Katsina.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan lamented that there was lack of focus and prudence in the utilization of resources donated to address the humanitarian crisis.

