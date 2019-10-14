  1. Home
Senate c’ttee decries poor funding of tertiary institutions

By Hamisu Kabir Matazu   Published Date
TETFund

Chairman, Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND, Senator Ahmad Babba Kaita (APC, Katsina North), has decried poor funding of tertiary institutions in the country.

Speaking at a meeting with stakeholders, Kaita said the funding gap must be looked into to address the challenges facing the education sector.

He also called for effective utilisation of Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) by tertiary institutions to address paucity of funds.

Kaita, while stressing the need for collective efforts in addressing the challenges facing the sector, said the ninth Senate would come up with a policy document that would help in tackling the challenges.

The Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, said policy inconsistency was hampering the growth of the education sector.

