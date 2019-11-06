Senate confirms Tsoho as High Court Chief Judge

ADVERTISEMENT

The Senate on Tuesday confirmed the appointment of Justice John Tsoho as the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court and Justice Benedict Bakwaph Kanyip as

President of the National Industrial Court.

The confirmations followed the adoption of the report of the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters chaired by Senator Michael Bamidele.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan called on the appointees to put in their best in the adjudication of justice in the country.

