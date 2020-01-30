Senate confirms Obiora as CBN’s Deputy Governor 

ADVERTISEMENT

….confirms NAHCON’s nominees

The Senate, on Thursday, confirmed the nomination of Dr. Kingsley Obiora for the position of Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) forwarded to the upper chamber by President Muhammadu Buhari on January 16, 2020.

The confirmation followed the consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions.

The nominee was screened on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Presenting the report, the committee’s chairman, Senator Uba Sani, said the nominee had been actively involved in the process of monetary policy formulation at both the national and international levels.

ADVERTISEMENT SURULERE MAN REVEALS NEW HERBAL SOLUTION THAT REVERSES WEAK ERECTION AND HELPS LAST UPTO 48 MINUTES IN BED WITH NO SIDE EFFECTS

He said there was no petition against his nomination and therefore recommended his confirmation by the upper legislative chamber.

Dr Obiora had, during the screening, pledged to contribute his quota to enabling the Bank achieve on its mandate.

Dr. Obiora will replace Dr. Joseph Okwu Nnanna, who retires from the Bank on February 2, 2020.

Meanwhile, the Senate also confirmed the nomination of Barrister Zhikrullahi Hassan as the Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, NAHCON and other nominees of the commission.

The Executive Commissioner nominees are: Abdullahi Magaji Hardawa (North East), Nura Hassan Yakasai (North West), and Sheikh Momoh Suleman Imonikhe (South South).

The nominees for NAHCON’s part-time members are: Mrs Halimat Jibril (North Central), Abba Jato (North East), Garba Umar (North West), Ibrahim Ogbonnia Amah (South East) Sadiq Oniyesaneyene (South South) and Mrs Akintunde Basirat Olayinka (South West).

Their confirmations followed the consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs laid to the plenary by its chairman Senator Adamu Bulkachuwa (APC Bauchi North)

Related

Download Daily Trust News App