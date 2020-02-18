Senate confirms Captain Nuhu’s nomination as Director General NCAA

ADVERTISEMENT

The Senate, on Tuesday, confirmed the nomination of Captain Musa Shuaibu Nuhu for appointment as the Director General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

President Muhammadu Buhari had, last month, forwarded the nominee’s name to the upper legislative chamber for confirmation.

The confirmation followed the consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on Aviation, which screened Captain Nuhu.

Presenting the report, the committee’s chairman, Senator Smart Adeyemi (Kogi West) said the nominee has the prerequisite knowledge and there was no petition against his nomination.

