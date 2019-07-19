Senate confirms Buhari’s NCC nominee rejected under Saraki

ADVERTISEMENT

Galadima confirmed as NIPSS DG

The Senate yesterday approved the nomination of Aliyu Saidu Abubakar as non-executive commissioner of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

Abubakar, who is to represent the Northeast zone in the commission, was rejected in 2016 when Senator Bukola Saraki was the Senate President.

Abubakar was rejected on the grounds that his response to questions during screening portrayed him as “a candidate not prepared for the demands of office.”

Daily Trust reports that Abubakar had during the 2016 screening said that he had no regret supporting the call that the Senate be scrapped.

Also confirmed are Eng Uba Maska, executive commissioner (North West) for reappointment, Professor Millionaire Abowei, non-Executive director (South South) and Abdulazeez Mohammed Salman (North Central).

An effort to stop Abubakar’s confirmation on the grounds of qualification was blocked by the Senate President Ahmad Lawan when he advised that they should rely on the committee’s recommendation.

Chairman of an ad-hoc committee on the screening, Sen Teslim Folarin, said checks by the committee revealed the competence, suitability and credibility of the nominees to serve as NCC commissioners.

Similarly, Professor Habu S. Galadima was confirmed as the Director General of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) following the consideration and adoption of a report of an ad-hoc committee on the screening.

