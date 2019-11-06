Senate confirms 15 NDDC nominees, rejects 1

ADVERTISEMENT

The Senate yesterday confirmed the nomination of 15 persons for the appointment into the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission.

This followed the adoption of the report of the Senate Committee on Niger Delta which screened the nominees.

The Senate, however, rejected the nomination of Dr Joy Nunieh, nominee for Rivers State, over her absence at the screening conducted by Senate Committee on Niger Delta without any official communication on reasons for her absence.

The committee’s chairman, Senator Peter Nwaboshi said the nominees were screened and found suitable to serve on the board of the NDDC in accordance to Section 2(2)( a) of the NDDC Act, 2000.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan, declared that with the confirmation, the interim management of the NDDC set up by the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs had become “vitiated”.

He called on the members of the Senate Committee on Niger Delta to perform their oversight function effectively to ensure value for money in any project.

Those confirmed were Dr. Pius Odubu as chairman; Bernard O Okumagba as Managing Director; Otobong Ndem, Executive Director, Projects; Maxwell Oko, Executive Director, Finance and Administration.

Others were Prophet Jones Erue (Delta), Chief Victor Ekhator (Edo), Nwogu Nwogu (Abia), Theodore Allison (Bayelsa), Victor Antai (Akwa Ibom), Maurice Effiwatt (Cross River), Olugbenga Elema (Ondo), Hon. Uchegbu Chidiebere Kyrian (Imo), Aisha Murtala Muhammed (Kano), Ardo Zubairu (Adamawa) and Amb. Abdullahi Bage (Nasarawa).

