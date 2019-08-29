Senate condemns killing of 46-year-old Nigerian in South Africa

ADVERTISEMENT

The Senate has condemned the killing of a 46 years old Nigerian, Pius Ezekwem, in South Africa.

The chairman, Senate Committee on the Diaspora, Dr Ajibola Basiru, said the Senate demands thorough investigation into the killing of Nigerians in South Africa.

The Senator representing Osun Central, in a statement in Osogbo, on Thursday condemned the incessant attacks and killing of Nigerian in South Africa.

Ezekwem, a Nigerian businessman, was reportedly killed by some policemen in the Eastern Cape Province of South Africa.

Basiru urged President Muhammadu Buhari to convene a meeting with South African President on the modalities to be employed in stemming the killings of Nigerians in South Africa.

“A meeting between President Muhammadu Buhari and the South African leader will not be out of place. We reiterate our stand at the Senate Committee on Diaspora, Non Governmental Organisations and civil societies that such acts of violence against Nigerians abroad must stop,” he said.

While urging for restraints, the Senator commiserated with the family of the deceased and assured them that the Nigerian government would take up the matter to ensure that justice is served as appropriate.

Basiru urged Nigerians in South Africa to be calm, saying that necessary steps would be taken to ensure their safety.

