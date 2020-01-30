Senate committee screens Obiora for CBN post

ADVERTISEMENT

The Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions yesterday screened Dr Kingsley Obiora for the position of Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The committee urged him to bring his wealth of experience to bear in the task of assisting the Bank achieve its mandate of ensuring monetary and price stability.

The chairman of the committee, Senator Uba Sani, said the committee decided to give the screening expeditious consideration, given the sensitivity and critical role the Deputy Governor of the Central Bank plays in the nation’s economic sector and to plug any gap that might be created with the imminent exit of the out-going Deputy Governor, Economic Policy.

If confirmed, Dr Obiora pledged to contribute his quota to enabling the Bank achieve on its mandate.

It would be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari, in a letter to the Senate on January 16, 2020, nominated Obiora as a Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Subject to the confirmation of the Senate, Obiora will replace Dr Joseph Okwu Nnanna, who retires from the CBN on February 2, 2020.

