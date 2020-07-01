Senate charges FIRS to widen tax net

  1. Home
By Abdullateef Salau 
Senate President, Ahmad Lawan
Senate President Ahmad Lawan Tuesday urged the Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, to consider widening the tax net rather than overburden people and businesses.

Lawan spoke in Abuja at the inauguration of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on the Audit and Recovery of back years Stamp Duties and FIRS’ formal launching of adhesive Stamp for Stamp Duties collection in Nigeria.

He said there are many people who are supposed to pay taxes but are not captured in the tax net.

“Let’s expand the tax net and ensure that we have in the net many more Nigerians who are supposed to pay taxes, and you have our support at all times,” Lawan said.

 

