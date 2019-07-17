Senate begins Muhammad’s screening as CJN

ADVERTISEMENT

After a 20-minute closed door session, the Senate has commenced the screening of Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad as the substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

The Senate had suspended its relevant rules to enable the acting CJN access the chamber.

The session is being presided over by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

The National Judicial Council (NJC) had, on July 10, this year, recommended to President Muhammadu Buhari the appointment of Justice Muhammad as substantive CJN.

Following the NJC’s recommendation, President Buhari, last Thursday, forwarded to the Senate, a letter requesting for Muhammad’s confirmation.

In the letter, titled: Appointment of Chief Justice of Nigeria”, the president said the request was in accordance with Section 231 (1) of the 1999 constitution as amended.

Muhammad had been serving as acting CJN since January 25 this year when the then Chief Justice of Nigeria , Justice Walter Onnoghen was suspended, following the allegation of false asset declaration.

President Buhari, in April, extended Muhammad’s appointment as the acting CJN by three months.

