Senate asks security agencies to halt killings in Southern Kaduna

Senate President Ahmad Lawan, at plenary on Tuesday, asked the security agencies to halt the killings in Southern Kaduna.

Lawan said the National Assembly would engage security agencies with a view to up-scaling operations in hot-spot areas to avert the killings of residents of Southern Kaduna.

He was responding to a point of order raised by Senator Danjuma La’ah (PDP – Kaduna South).

“I’ll suggest that we talk to the security agencies to upscale their activities around those hot spots in Kaduna, and this is something that we owe the Nigerian people,” he said.

Senator La’ah had lamented the incessant killings of his constituents by suspected armed bandits, asking the Senate to mandate the security authorities “to send military men and police to help us overcome the situation in southern Kaduna.”

Meanwhile, the Senate urged the Federal Government of Nigeria to direct immediate deployment of troops to decisively uproot bandits and insurgents from communities in Jigawa State.

This followed a motion by Senator Hassan Ibrahim Hadejia (Jigawa North-East), who expressed worries that armed groups fleeing military onslaught from other northern states had mingled with villagers.

