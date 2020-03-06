Senate approves NDDC’s N346.3bn 2019 budget

ADVERTISEMENT

The Senate yesterday approved N346.3bn budget for the Niger Delta Development Commission for the 2019 fiscal year.

Chairman, Committee on NDDC, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, in his presentation, said N22,338,190,000 was for personnel expenditure; N13,466,810,000 for overheads; N4,083,000,000 for internal capital expenditure and N306,500,900,000 for development projects.

Senator Olamilekan Adeola (Lagos West) argued that the passage of the NDDC budget would create a distortion since its implementation would expire in May.

He suggested that the committee review its work and submit the 2020 budget for the NDDC to ensure it was synchronized with the January – December budget cycle.

The Senate Leader Yahaya Abdullahi and Senator Ahmed Baba-Kaita (APC – Katsina North) said the budget should be passed, provided the projects captured in the 2019 fiscal year were subsequently rolled over by the committee into the 2020 budget.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan urged the committee to roll over the projects captured in the last six months of 2019 into the January – May timeline of the 2020 budget to accommodate a schedule for the omission aligning with Nigeria’s January – December budget cycle.

The committee was given two weeks to submit its report on the 2020 budget.

