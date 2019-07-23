Senate announces when screening of ministerial nominees will begin

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Senate has announced that it will begin the screening of ministerial nominees tomorrow, Wednesday.

President Mohammadu Buhari had, on Tuesday morning, sent a list of 43 ministerial nominees to the Senate.

This came after public outcry over Buhari’s delay in constituting his cabinet. It took him six month to appoint ministers in his first tenure.

At exactly 11:12am on Tuesday, President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan read the list at the plenary of the Senate, revealing that screening will commence on Wednesday.

There are many surprises as some prominent ministers in Buhari’s first tenure missed out on the ministerial nominees’ list

They include former minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau and Minister of Sports and Youth Solomon Dalung.

