Breaking News
Senate announces when screening of ministerial nominees will beginData Visualisation: 2015 Vs 2019 Buhari’s Ministers
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Senate announces when screening of ministerial nominees will begin
ADVERTISEMENT

Senate announces when screening of ministerial nominees will begin

By Joshua Odeyemi Published Date
Senate

The Nigerian Senate has announced that it will begin the screening of ministerial nominees tomorrow, Wednesday.

President Mohammadu Buhari had, on Tuesday morning, sent a list of 43 ministerial nominees to the Senate.

ADVERTISEMENT

This came after public outcry over Buhari’s delay in constituting his cabinet. It took him six month to appoint ministers in his first tenure.

ADVERTISEMENT

At exactly 11:12am on Tuesday, President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan read the list at the plenary of the Senate, revealing that screening will commence on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

There are many surprises as some prominent ministers in Buhari’s first tenure missed out on the ministerial nominees’ list

They include former minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau and Minister of Sports and Youth Solomon Dalung.

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

BREAKTHROUGH NATURAL CURE FOR PROSTATE ISSUES IN JUST 15 DAYS!!!

You Can Prevent PROSTATE CANCER!!!

Your PROSTATE ENLARGEMENT Is REVERSIBLE!!!

Don't Let It Threaten You!

To SHRINK And NORMALIZE Your PROSTATE Within 15 Days Without Surgery Or Chemical Drugs, Click Here!!! Order Now! Limited Stock Available!!!

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.