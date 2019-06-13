Senate adjourns plenary for two weeks

ADVERTISEMENT

The Senate on Thursday adjourned its plenary session for two weeks to allow the National Assembly management work with an adhoc committee on welfare of the Senate to allocate offices and seats to the senators.

The break will last up to July 2 when both the management and the adhoc committee, headed by Sen Abubakar Kyari (APC, Borno), would have completed their assignments.

ADVERTISEMENT

The decision to embark on the 2-week break was taken at a closed session of the Senate, which lasted for almost an hour.

Members of the 9th Senate had their first sitting on Thursday, after their inauguration on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Senate adhoc committee on welfare has 10 other members including Senators Jibrin Barau (APC, Kano), Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi (APC, Niger), Stella Oduah (PDP, Anambra), Betty Apiafi (PDP, Rivers), Chukwuka Utazi (PDP, Enugu), Aishatu Dahiru (APC, Adamawa), Ibrahim Gobir (APC, Sokoto), Bassey Akpan (PDP, A/Ibom), Gabriel Suswam (PDP, Benue), Solomon Adeola (APC, Lagos), among others.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App