  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Sen Wamakko: Nigerians no longer feel secured
ADVERTISEMENT

Sen Wamakko: Nigerians no longer feel secured

By Abubakar Auwal, Sokoto Published Date
Sen. Aliyu Wamakko

Senator Aliyu Magatajarda Wamakko has urged Nigerians to engage in fervent prayers for God’s intervention over the incessant security challenges in the country.

Addressing a mammoth crowd that welcomed him back to Sokoto from Abuja at his Gawo Nama’s residence, the Senator said Nigerians were no longer safe and secured either on the roads or in their houses.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The country is now being bedeviled by myriad of insecurity challenges, ranging from wanton killings, cattle rustling, kidnappings for ransom and armed robberies, among others.

“Nigerians now no longer feel safe and secure either on the road or in their houses but with sustained prayers by all of us, the Almighty Allah will come to our aid and provide the needed solutions,” he said.

Wamakko, who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Defence and Vice Chairman, Committee on EFCC, however, commended the federal government for its sustained efforts to tackle the menace.

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time.

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.