Sen. Shehu Sani opens up on arrest, says he can’t be silenced

Senator Shehu Sani, who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial District in the 8th National Assembly, Saturday opened up on his 30 days of incarceration in the underground cell of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In a statement he personally signed and made available to Daily Trust, the Senator said he can’t be silenced.

He described his incarceration for 30 days in the EFCC detention facility as unfair, unjust and a clear breach of his fundamental rights.

“I wish to thank all individuals and groups that have shown concern, support, solidarity and prayers during my 30 days of incarceration in the underground cell of the EFCC on the orders of its chairman.

“During my unjust stay in the EFCC cell, I was subjected to traumatizing interrogations; my houses and offices were searched, they compelled me to declare my assets, they tried to subject me to polygraph lie detector tests, my accounts were blocked, my phone was seized all in the name of fictional 24 or 25 thousand dollar extortion.

“Any Information planted in the media by the EFCC spokesperson while I was in their custody about me is outrightly false and nothing but a bacterial and fungal infested concoctions, typical of their style.” he said.

Sani added: “Our country will continue to be at the bottom strata of the transparency international index as long as our anti graft agencies only uses their might and arsenal to crush ants while lacking the courage, the heart and the liver to confront the snakes, the vultures and the hyenas of the ruling establishment.

“They can frame me, detain me but can’t silence me. I shall abide by all the conditions of my bail and appreciate the courage, compassion and wisdom of the court in granting me the bail.”

