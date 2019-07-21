Sen. Paulker joins Bayelsa guber race, promises to diversity state’s economy

ADVERTISEMENT

A two-term Senator from Bayelsa State, Mr. Emmanuel Paulker, has joined the race for the November 16 governorship election in the state with a pledge to diversify the state’s economy.

Paulker, who obtained his expression of interest and nomination forms at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s National Secretariat at the weekend in Abuja, said he would make the state less dependent on federal allocation if given the mandate.

He also promised to establish processing industries, create enabling environment for Small and Medium scale enterprises to thrive in the state.

“It’s my intention to unveil that area of the economy. There is no economy boost that is more than agriculture.

“Also in Bayelsa, all the Senatorial districts are open to the sea. So, we can even make good use of the aquatic environment where you have the fishes all around.

“When you talk about security, when someone is engaged, it will be difficult for him to leave his work and go to create problem for another person.

“So, first, we must look at the basis of insecurity, see where the lousy minds are emanating from.

“In that regard, we have what we call Productive Enterprise Training Centres (PENTRAC) with which we will engage young minds into skill acquisitions” he said.

