Sen Girei replies Obasanjo, urges security agencies to tame bad losers

A former Chairman of the Senate Services Committee, Senator Abubakar Halilu Girei, has tackled former President Olusegun Obasanjo over his recent letter to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Sen. Girei who represented Adamawa North, in a chat with our reporter, accused Obasanjo of an evil plot to destabilise the polity.

Referring to Obasanjo’s new letter to Buhari, the APC chieftain hoped that security operatives would rise to foil plans by “looters and political losers to instigate chaos.”

He said, “Former President Obasanjo did not say anything new in his new letter of Monday 15th July, 2019. But reading in between the lines, I believe our security and intelligence agencies will do the needful to save us from the nefarious plans of the looters, bad political losers and other enemies of our dear nation.

“Obasanjo and his cohorts should know that there will be no hiding place for anyone who is bent on bringing down the whole roof over our heads.”

He, therefore, advised President Buhari to seek for political solution to some of the problems facing the nation, suggesting broad-based dialogue with various groups.

“I will suggest that regardless of the well-known ill intention of the messenger, PMB should also consider a political solution to our challenges to complement other measures. Creating avenues for dialogue and discussions at various levels is certainly a good option,” Girei added.

