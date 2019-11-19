Sen Danbaba sworn-in as senate receives 6 Aviation bills from Buhari

ADVERTISEMENT

The Senate has administered oath of office on Senator Ibrahim Abdullahi Danbaba of Peoples Democratic Party to replace Abubakar Shehu-Tambuwal (APC, Sokoto South).

His swearing at plenary on Tuesday, followed the verdict of the Court of Appeal, Sokoto Division, that sacked Senator Abubakar Shehu Tambuwal and ordered for his (Senator Ibrahim Danbaba) returned as duly elected.

Also, the President of the Senate Ahmad Lawan, had on the floor of the Senate read six Aviation Bills received from President Muhammadu Buhari for considerations and passage.

The request is contained in a letter that listed the bills to include Civil Aviation Bill 2019, Federal Airport Authority Bill, Nigeria College of Air Space Management establishment Bill, Nigeria College of Aviation Technology Bill 2019, Nigeria Meteorological establishment est bill 2019 and Nigeria Safety Bureau establishment bill 2019.

