Sen. Danbaba, Kakale win again as Appeal Court dismisses APC’s application

The Court of Appeal, sitting in Sokoto, has reaffirmed Senator Ibrahim Danbaba Dambuwa and Dr. Balarabe Shehu Kakale of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as winners of the National Assembly elections into Sokoto South Senatorial district and Boding/Dange-Shuni/Tureta federal constituency.

The application, which was dismissed by the court today, was filed by Senator Abubakar Shehu Tambuwal and Aliyu Shehu AA who were earlier sacked by the Appellate court on the 30th of October.

Delivering unanimous judgement, the presiding judge, Justice Ibrahim Musa Saulawa, said the court lack jurisdiction to entertain the application.

“Once an appeal was heard and decided on by this court, it would not go back to it again,” he averred.

Justice Saulawa, therefore, dismissed the application and awarded the sum of N50,000 cost against the applicants.

In another development, the Appellant court, dismissed the appeals challenging the elections of the House Leader, Sokoto State House of Assembly, Bello Musa Ambarura and four other lawmakers of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state for lacking merit.

The other lawmakers were Hon. Muhammadu Bello Idris, representing Gwababawa North Constituency; Hon. Abdullahi Garba Sidi, representing Gwadabawa South Constituency and Hon. Aminu Magaji Bodai, representing Dange-Shuni Constituency as well as Hon. Faruku Ahmad, representing Goronyo Constituency. All the appeals were filed by PDP and its candidates.

However, three PDP lawmakers also won at the Appellant court today as the court dismissed the appeals filed by APC and their candidates.

The lawmakers were, Hon. Mohammed Malami Ahmed, representing Sokoto South 1 Constituency, Hon. Halliru Buhari, representing Sokoto North 1 Constituency and Hon. Romo Sule Hantsi, representing Tambuwal West Constituency.

